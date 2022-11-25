Springfield man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to entice minor

A Springfield man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday on charges that he attempted to solicit sex from a 15-year-old in 2020. FBI agents were posing online as the 15-year-old.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois, in a press release, said Stacey Furlow, 61, was charged with attempted enticement of a minor, use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor in August 2020.

Furlow faced 10 years to life in prison for the enticement charges – with five years to life for the use of interstate facilities and up to 10 years on the transfer charges – a possible fine of $250,000 and five years to life of supervised release. The prison sentences will run concurrent with each other. Afterward, Furlow will have a five-year supervised release term.

The initial complaint revealed Furlow was arrested in the operation by FBI special agents, who had set up an account on an online chatroom and engaged in conversation with Furlow. The conversation turned sexual on several occasions, with Furlow sending inappropriate photos of himself. On Aug. 29, 2020, Furlow planned to meet what he believed to be a 15-year-old boy at a house in Springfield to engage in sexual activity with the teenager.

There, law enforcement agents arrested Furlow.

He was indicted in September 2020 on the three charges. Furlow was convicted in June after a two-day trial and has been in the custody of U.S. marshals, according to U.S. attorneys.

The Springfield Police Department, Sangamon County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police assisted the FBI and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in their investigation of the case.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield man sentenced to 10 years for trying to entice minor