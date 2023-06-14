Springfield man sentenced to 15 years in prison on federal drug charges

A Springfield man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for possessing and distributing a large amount of methamphetamine for several months last year.

Vonta L. Commer, 37, was arrested last March on charges that he possessed at least five pounds of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it. He had been in custody since the arrest and reached a plea deal on one count of possession of 50 grams or more of meth with intent to distribute on Jan. 6.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois, prosecutors said at sentencing that Commer, in addition to possessing the large amount of meth, had also been distributing the drugs for several months prior to his arrest on March 1, 2022. The initial complaint filed with the U.S. District Court said that Commer had provided information to Drug Enforcement Administration agents that he had sold at least four pounds of meth each month, with another pound of meth at his home in the 200 block of South David Street.

More: HSHS President and CEO Boatwright to chair Catholic Health Association board

The DEA and its law enforcement partners soon executed a search warrant at both his home and the home of his father down the street and found the five pounds Commer told them about. He was arrested shortly thereafter and placed into custody.

Prosecutors also said that Commer was a repeat offender, having a variety of convictions for drug-related offenses along with armed robbery and battery. He also was drug dealing while on supervised release for a 2013 state conviction for drug distribution in which he had been sentenced to 10 years in prison on similar charges, records show.

In addition to the 15-year sentence, Commer was also sentenced to five years supervised release following his prison term.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Seberger, who prosecuted the case, said that the work done by the DEA, Illinois State Police and the Springfield Police Department had helped to ensure the safety of the public by removing drugs and drug offenders off the streets.

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office remains dedicated to keeping the community safe – which includes stemming the tide of drugs distributed on our streets by individuals such as Mr. Commer," Seberger said. "We thank our local and federal law enforcement partners for their work on this case."

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield man sentenced on federal drug charges