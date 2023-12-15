A Springfield man was sentenced to 27 years in prison Friday for his role in the June 2019 stabbing death of a man in his home.

Cody Weller, 43, pled guilty in September to first-degree murder charges for stabbing Max S. Oglesby, 31, of Springfield in the 2000 block of South 1st Street.

The Springfield Police Department said that Weller and three other men entered Oglesby's home and confronted him over the theft of $100. A disturbance led to Weller stabbing Oglesby nine times before he fled.

SPD arrested Weller the next day after reviewing witness statements, evidence collected at the scene and surveillance footage from private security cameras.

His plea deal avoided a trial, with the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office asking to cap the sentence at 30 years. Sangamon County Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin laid down the sentence, The defense had recommended a sentence of 22 years.

Weller was represented by Springfield defense attorneys Mark Wykoff and Greg Sronce. He apologized for his actions during the hearing.

"We hope this conviction and sentence will help bring closure to Mr. Oglesby's family," Sangamon County State's Attorney John MilhiserMilhiser said.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield man sentenced to 27 years in prison for 2019 stabbing