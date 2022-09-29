Springfield man sentenced on drug, weapon and PPP fraud charges

A Springfield man was sentenced to more than five years in prison Tuesday on federal drug, weapon and Paycheck Protection Program fraud charges.

Demetrius Robertson, 30, was sentenced to 66 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and wire fraud related to PPP loans, according to a release Thursday from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois.

Robertson had initially been indicted on the drug and gun charges in May 2021 by a federal grand jury, with the PPP fraud charge coming in February.

At Robertson's sentencing hearing, federal prosecutors said neighbors noticed Robertson walking around the block with a Glock 29 handgun, with U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough stating that he knowingly possessed the weapon with intent to distribute marijuana. She also said that Robertson provided the government with false information on two separate PPP loan applications, receiving more than $40,000 in loans from the government.

The Springfield Police Department and Illinois State Police assisted the U.S. Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in investigating the case.

Myerscough, who handed down the sentence, said Robertson's crimes put the safety of the community at risk and also put struggling businesses in jeopardy because he took money that was intended for them.

U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris said the sentence shows a commitment by the government to ensure the safety of people in the area and hold people accountable for stealing COVID-19 relief funds.

"The people of the Central District of Illinois have a right to live a life free from gun violence (and) this office will continue to hold firearms offenders and drug traffickers accountable," Harris said in the release. "It also is unconscionable that criminals sought to capitalize on the pandemic by stealing funds meant for hard working small businesses."

Robertson must must pay restitution in the amount of $45,327.00 in connection with the wire fraud offense.

