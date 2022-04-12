Springfield man sentenced to prison for federal drug, gun crimes

A Springfield man will spend more than 15 years in prison for drug possession and gun crimes.

Luis Garza, 32, was sentenced to 188 months in prison for possessing methamphetamine, carfentanil and fentanyl, and for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He was indicted by federal grand jury in June 2020 and pleaded guilty in January 2021.

In October 2019, Garza was stopped in Indiana for speeding when a canine alerted to marijuana in his car. According to court documents, he was on parole in Ohio for aggravated robbery at that time.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Adult Parole Authority later searched Garza’s Springfield home and found distributable amounts of fentanyl, carfentanil and methamphetamine, as well as a handgun.

In Indiana, Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies later searched his vehicle at a tow yard, where is was impounded. Deputies found more than 800 grams of pure methamphetamine in vacuum sealed packages.

“This case highlights good investigative coordination between local, state and federal agencies in both Ohio and Indiana,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said. “Thanks to their cooperation, we were able to take off the streets what would equal thousands of dosages of methamphetamine.”

The case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), according to a release. PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders.