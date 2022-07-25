Springfield man sentenced to seven years for intent to distribute meth

Judge's gavel

A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court Friday to seven years behind bars for possessing with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.

Michael Bale, 44, of the 4000 block of Sandhill Road was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough.

Bale was indicted in March 2020. He pleaded guilty in March 2022.

The statutory penalties for possessing with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine are up to 40 years in prison, up to a $5,000,000 fine, up to life of supervised release and restitution as determined by the district court.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Illinois State Police and Springfield Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Matthew Z. Weir represented the government in the prosecution.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF)’s National Methamphetamine Strategic Initiative, spearheaded locally by the DEA.

