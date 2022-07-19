Springfield man sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of child porn

Judge's gavel

A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court last week to seven years in prison for receipt and possession of child pornography.

Donald Dorosheff, 75, will also face 10 years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $12,500 in restitution.

At a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough in March, the government presented evidence to establish that from May 2013 to March 3, 2016, Dorosheff repeatedly accessed and downloaded child pornography to his laptop computer from the internet.

On March 3, 2016, the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Dorosheff’s apartment in the Sangamon Towers in Springfield and seized his computer, an external hard drive and several flash drives.

During a subsequent forensic analysis of the computer evidence, the FBI determined that Dorosheff received and possessed more than 2,000 child pornography images and 28 child pornography videos, most of which involved prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Dorosheff has been detained since his conviction.

The prosecution was the result of an investigation by the Springfield office of the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy A. Bass represented the government in the prosecution.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield man sentenced on federal pornography charges