Springfield man suspected in double homicide of couple charged with two counts of murder

A Springfield man suspected of killing a couple in their home Saturday night was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder on top of two arson charges.

Mark N. Crites Jr., 23, of Springfield was accused of shooting John Norgaard, 67, and his wife, Gloria, 69, at their Springfield home in the 500 block of Southwind Road Saturday. A motive has not been disclosed.

Crites made his first appearance in Sangamon County Circuit Court Tuesday where his bond was set by Judge Jennifer M. Ascher at $5 million. He was scheduled to appear again on Sept. 26 at 8:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

According to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell, the couple was found dead Sunday morning by a family member who called 911. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said that the couple died of gunshot wounds.

Crites was apprehended Monday after a resident in Benld reported a suspicious vehicle parked on a street. Crites was sitting in the 2008 black Dodge Charger in Benld, about an hour south of Springfield, around 9:30 a.m. He was arrested on a warrant for an unrelated arson that happened earlier in the day Saturday. He was being held at the Sangamon County Jail on a $1 million bond before Tuesday's hearing.

Additional charges could be filed prior to the next hearing. Crites remained at the Sangamon County Jail.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield man accused of double homicide charged with murder