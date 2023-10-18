Springfield man who took 'upskirt' photos of children at Walmart sentenced to 15 years

Craig A. Rhoden will spend 15 years in federal prison without parole for producing and exchanging thousands of images and videos of child pornography, including "upskirt" photos he took as a Walmart employee in Springfield.

Rhoden, 55, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips on Tuesday, according to federal news release. He also faces 15 years of probation after serving his incarceration sentence, and must pay $150,000 in restitution to 30 victims.

Rhoden pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and distributing child pornography in April, months after he admitted to investigators that he participated in the exchange of child pornography, including trading images and videos of infant victims, and that he uploaded images of child pornography to a website.

Investigators said that Rhoden also admitted to taking “upskirt” photos of children at the Walmart on north Kansas Expressway where he worked and shared them online.

"Upskirting" is the practice of taking nonconsensual photographs under a person's skirt.

Rhoden faces additional charges for the images in state court in Greene County.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Man who took 'upskirt' photos of kids at Walmart sentenced to 15 years