Springfield man's death under investigation as homicide

Sep. 30—The death of a 78-year-old man in his Springfield home this week is under investigation as a homicide.

John Hungerford was found deceased Thursday at 2748 Hilltop Ave. in Springfield, according to a release issued Friday afternoon from the city.

"The circumstances were deemed suspicious by police and the incident is being investigated as a homicide," the release stated.

No charges have been filed and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about Hungerford's death is urged to contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7716.