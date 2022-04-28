Springfield officer on administrative leave after OVI charges

A Springfield police officer is on administrative leave after he was charged with OVI following a traffic stop last week, according to city officials and court records.

Joseph Robinson, 40, of Springfield was pulled over by state troopers in the area of McCreight Avenue and East Limestone Street around 1:45 a.m. April 23, records show.

He’s charged with OVI and a traffic violation for driving left of center on the road, troopers and court records read.

It’s the second time he’s faced OVI charges.

In 2019, Robinson was charged with OVI after he was accused of running a red light on Fountain Avenue. He ended up pleading guilty to physical control and the OVI charge was dropped.







