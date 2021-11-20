Springfield police arrest 30-year-old for attempted murder after shooting investigation

Springfield police arrested a 30-year-old man for attempted murder after a Thursday afternoon shooting.

Jason Grayson, 30, was arraigned Friday on charges of attempted murder, assault and felon in possession of a firearm after police arrested him following the shooting.

Police say they responded to a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex near the intersection of Prescott Lane and West Centennial Boulevard.

They found a male with multiple gunshot wounds and he was taken to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield, where he remains in critical condition, according to a news release.

Officers and detectives secured the scene and started identifying witnesses, some of whom identified a suspect by name, the release said.

Additional officers started checking the area for the suspect and, using witness statements and a K-9, tracked him back to an apartment in a complex near the shooting location.

Police surrounded the apartment and made contact with two individuals inside, the release says, directing them to exit the apartment.

Officers arrested Grayson "without incident," according to the release

