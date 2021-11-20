Springfield police make arrest in months-old arson case

Springfield Police made an arrest Thursday related to a months-old arson case.

On Sept. 20, the Centennial Plaza building on West Centennial Boulevard was set on fire, with burn marks on the building's exterior and smoke filling the inside, according to a Fire Department news release then.

A police investigation and video surveillance showed someone pouring a flammable liquid outside of the Day Spa massage parlor at 663 West Centennial Blvd.

This past week, detectives traveled to Gresham and arrested 56-year-old Dejun Kong on suspicion of setting fire to the front of the parlor.

Only one person was in the spa at the time of the fire but was able to evacuate uninjured.

Springfield Police worked on the investigation with the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Gresham Police Department.

