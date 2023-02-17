Springfield police ask for help finding missing 11-year-old girl who may be in danger

Faith Luckey

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help locating an 11-year-old girl who walked away from the Great Circle facility on West Lombard Street earlier this month and may be in danger.

A news release from the department says 11-year-old Faith Luckey was last seen at 1212 W. Lombard St. at about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.

Luckey, who is a ward of the state, is believed to be with 49-year-old Gary R. Huntley. Prosecutors charged Huntley on Thursday with child kidnapping. Court documents say Huntley has no legal guardianship over the girl and they are not biologically related.

Court documents state that police believed Huntley was in the Springfield area this week but may try to leave the state with Luckey.

Gary Huntley

Luckey is described as a white girl who is 5-foot-tall, 94 pounds, has bluish hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with gray swirl patterns, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes. Luckey has a red mushroom tattoo on the back of her calf.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield police ask for help finding missing 11-year-old girl