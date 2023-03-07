Springfield Police asking for help to ID person of interest in connection to Home Depot theft

The Springfield Police Department is reaching out for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection to a theft.

Police released photos Monday of a woman they say is connected to a theft that took place at a Home Depot on March 3, according to a social media post.

Officers believe she took merchandise from the store shelf and attempted to return them at the customer service desk.

When the return did not work, she left with the merchandise and then removed a pink wig and blue sweatshirt outside, Springfield Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Haytas at 937-324-7714.