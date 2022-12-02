Springfield police asking for videos taken during holiday event shooting

Dec. 2—Springfield police are asking the public to submit video related to a downtown shooting that injured a local man last week following the kick-off of Holiday in the City.

The man was shot following an argument in downtown Springfield on Nov. 25.

The man told police he saw a black SUV pull up near a crowd of people near the CoHatch building, and he heard a group of 10 or more people arguing. The people in the SUV exited the vehicle to confront the group in the street, and one man wearing a black hoodie and mask pointed a gun into the air and fired one round, according to an SPD incident report.

The victim said he ran from the scene, turning back briefly to look behind him. He said that's when he made eye contact with a young-looking male who pointed a gun at him and fired shots.

A man who was helping the victim when police arrived told officers that he was walking to his car, parked behind the library, when he heard four gunshots. He began to walk toward the gunfire when he saw the victim running across the parking lot.

"Help! Someone call the police! I've been shot," the victim screamed, according to the incident report.

A dozen people called in to emergency services Friday evening to report the shots fired. Several callers reported seeing a fight of some kind and a group of teenagers leaving the area by vehicles. The number of shots heard by callers varied, ranging from two to four.

One 911 caller reported seeing a skinny, young-looking male carrying a pistol in his hoodie and walking near the Marriott Hotel after the shooting.

"He's carrying a sweatshirt with a pistol in it," the caller said. "He went toward the tracks in that parking lot. He's a young man, he's young."

The victim was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported, according to a city release.

Police have learned that video recorded via cell phone may be available. Investigators are calling on the public to submit video, either of the incident itself or the events leading to it.

To submit video, please contact Det. Justin Massie at 937-324-7314, Sgt. James Byron at 937-324-7694 or the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7685.

No charges have been filed in connection to the shooting as of Friday.