Springfield police chief eyes 20% drop in crime for 2022; shootings remain source of worry

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams gives an update about the status of the investigation of a black swastika that was painted on the side of Pitts Chapel, the oldest historically Black church in Springfield, on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said this month two important numbers are going in the right direction.

Recruiting is up, and crime is down.

In fact, Springfield's top cop said he anticipates a 20% drop in overall crime reports for 2022, compared to 2021, once the numbers are finalized at the end of the year.

"We are consistently down, across the board," Williams told the News-Leader. "Violent crime is down, property crime, and then those quality-of-life issues — crimes against society."

Looking back on the past year and discussing priorities for 2023, Williams said there are a lot of positives (like a significant decrease in homicides), but also some negatives (like a record-breaking number of shootings).

SPD is still short-staffed, but situation has improved

Like other police departments across the country, Springfield's force was hit with a labor shortage starting in 2020. The number of job applications plummeted and the department was operating about 60 officers short last winter.

At the time, Williams pointed to two main obstacles — a "negative narrative" around policing following the George Floyd murder and the pandemic affecting SPD's recruiting efforts.

"Those couple of things really caused a downturn," Williams said.

Springfield Police Department recruit Autumn Brashers during training at the Springfield Regional Police and Fire Training Center on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Williams said the department launched a targeted advertising campaign and has been working to sell recruits on the positive culture inside the building as well as the supportive, largely pro-police community in Springfield.

As of earlier this month, Springfield police were 42 officers short of being fully staffed, with 20 new recruits going through the academy process. Williams said he set a goal for the department to be back to its pre-pandemic level of being 20 officers short of fully staffed by 2024.

"I think we're going to reach that goal," he said.

More officers, more data lead to better results

As for why crime is down this year in Springfield, Williams pointed to two major factors. First off, there are more officers on the street to handle calls and do proactive police work. Secondly, the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions has allowed the department to interact more with the public on crime prevention strategies.

Williams said SPD made it a priority this year to supply officers with more data related to areas of the city experiencing high crime, types of crime that were becoming more prevalent and specific people to watch out for.

"I characterize it as hot spots, hot crime and hot people," he said.

And since there have been fewer calls for service in 2022, it has freed up officers to work cases and use that data to try to prevent crime.

"I think we’re seeing the effect of that," Williams said.

Williams was particularly proud of what he characterized as a "significant" reduction in auto thefts, which have been a thorn in the department's side for years as they have struggled to educate the public about the dangers of leaving your vehicle running and unattended.

Homicides are down but shootings are up

The most concerning trend over the past couple of years in Springfield was a fairly significant increase in homicides. Springfield set a record with 28 killings in 2020 and then followed that up with 26 in 2021. The previous high was less than 20.

This year, homicides have fallen back toward pre-pandemic levels with 17 in the city as of Thursday.

Chief Williams has consistently said that homicides are almost impossible to prevent from a policing standpoint, but he pointed to the department's efforts to get domestic violence victims out of dangerous situations and get illegal guns off the street as possible factors in the decline.

Springfield police gathered at the Bass Pro Shops parking lot after an incident in September in which an officer shot and killed a man who allegedly pointed a rifle at the officer.

"Our efforts mainly on homicide is after the fact, unfortunately," Williams said. And as of Thursday only two homicide cases from 2022 remained unsolved.

Despite the encouraging drop in homicides, gun violence remains a major problem in Springfield. By the end of November, Springfield had already set a record with 339 reported incidents where shots were fired. Those shootings resulted in 65 people being injured, which is close to the 2020 record of 77 gunshot injuries.

Williams said the department's efforts in 2022 led to more than 200 illegally-possessed guns taken off the street, but it's legal gun owners causing the majority of the issues.

In 2017, Missouri lawmakers did away with the permit requirement for carrying a concealed firearm. The change, according to Williams, led to an increase in the number of residents carrying guns at any given time, many of whom wouldn't be carrying if they still had to go though the process of taking a class and paying a permit fee.

"There’s a lot more of them out there and a lot of people who probably shouldn’t be carrying them around," Williams said. "It just creates an environment for more violence, and that’s something we’re still struggling with trying to impact."

Springfield police escorting students from Hillcrest High School on Nov. 3 after a false report of a shooting there.

Williams said there are several examples this year of gun owners letting their emotions get the best of them and using a firearm to settle their disputes. He pointed to a recent road rage shooting on Battlefield Road as an example. In that case, the suspect had no appreciable criminal record but chose to shoot a fellow motorist who flipped him off after leaving the mall, according to court documents.

"It’s better to not have those available if you can’t control yourself," Williams said, adding that the department has been making efforts to educate the community on responsible gun ownership.

Spike in fatal crashes has not come down

After the pandemic began, Springfield saw a noticeable increase in two tragic categories — homicides and fatal crashes.

While homicides dropped back this year to numbers more in line with the past decade, fatal crashes have remained just as high as they were the past two years. After setting records with 27 traffic fatalities in 2020 and then 30 in 2021, there had been 25 traffic fatalities this year as of early December.

Springfield police responded to the intersection of Park Avenue and Chestnut Expressway after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Williams said the total number of crashes is down, but fatalities remain high due in part to several crashes involving motorcycles or pedestrians.

The police department has been offering motorcycle safety classes and working with others in the city on a pedestrian safety awareness campaign, but those efforts have not led to a significant decline this year.

"That’s something we haven’t been able to impact," Williams said.

