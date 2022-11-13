Police, Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Springfield

Crews are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Springfield Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Selma Road around 7:40 a.m., according to Springfield Police Department.

SPD said that further information is not available at this time.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations confirmed they called to respond to the scene and have an open investigation.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to BCI.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we receive new information.