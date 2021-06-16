Springfield police to discuss shooting where victim was hit by responding cruiser today

Jun. 16—Springfield police will discuss the death of a shooting victim who was hit by a police cruiser responding to the incident Sunday night.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1400 block of South Center Boulevard on a shooting.

Eric Cole, 42, of Springfield, was lying in the street and hit by a police cruiser. Cole appeared to have a gunshot wound to his arm, according to police.

He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has not determined Cole's cause of manner of death at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the pedestrian strike.

Members of the Springfield Police Division have met with Cole's family.

This story will be updated as details are released during the press conference.