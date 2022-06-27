Springfield police: Homicide victim shot in the 2000 block of Lions Court

Springfield police said a man died as a result of a shooting Sunday evening.

It is the second homicide in the city within a week.

SPD Commander Sara Pickford said in a news release officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lions Court for a shooting around 6:40 p.m.

Officers who were responding to the scene encountered a vehicle in the area of Laurel Avenue and Wirt Street attempting to take the man to the hospital.

SPD directed ambulance and fire personnel to that location and the victim was transported by ambulance to the emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.

The victim later died of injuries at the hospital.

Lions Court is a short street off Johnson Park Drive.

Additional information regarding the victim’s identity and cause of death is expected to be released by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.

On Thursday, Thomas Shephard, 26, of Springfield died from multiple stab wounds in the upper torso. The stabbing occurred in the 1500 block of East Cook Street.

Police have not made known a motive in the stabbing. No suspects have been arrested.

This story will be updated.

