Springfield police identify man killed by officers; injured park ranger in stable condition

Springfield police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed by officers Thursday night after they say he shot a park ranger.

Seth Rynio, 21, of Lebanon, died at the scene after being shot by officers. Police say the park ranger who was shot by Rynio suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. when police were dispatched to the Downing Street Pour House near the intersection of Battlefield Road and Glenstone Avenue to check on an intoxicated person who was armed and causing a disturbance there, Springfield police said in a Friday news release.

Police at the scene of a shooting Thursday night on South Glenstone Avenue in Springfield.

The release says Rynio left the restaurant after staff there called 911. When officers arrived, they saw Rynio hiding in some bushes on the east side of the nearby Barnes and Noble bookstore, and they started to set up a perimeter to contact him.

An on-duty park ranger, who was responding to the call as backup, arrived on the scene and drove along the east side of the building at which point Rynio fired several shots and struck the park ranger several times, according to the release.

Two Springfield police officers, who were on the south side of the building, heard the gunshots and returned fire, fatally wounding Rynio.

The park ranger was listed in stable condition on Thursday night, and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

According to the Springfield Police Department, it is common for park rangers, who are commissioned through the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, to respond to calls as they have jurisdiction in both the city and the county.

“While on patrol, rangers often provide backup to officers with Springfield Police, Greene County Sheriff, area School Resource Officers, Springfield Airport Police and other agencies within Greene County,” the release said.

The two Springfield officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, and the case will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if any criminal charges should be filed, according to the police department.

Both officers’ body-worn cameras were on and operational at the time of the incident, according to a lieutenant on scene Thursday night.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and the events that led up to it and are asking anyone with information to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Authorities have not yet released the name of the injured park ranger. Springfield-Greene County Parks Director Bob Belote issued a statement Friday saying he was praying for the officers.

"First off, all our thoughts and prayers are with our park ranger and his family, as well as the Springfield Police officers involved in this incident,” Belote said. “We are extremely proud of our park rangers and the work they do with our law enforcement partner agencies, who work tirelessly and too often in harm’s way in keeping our community safe."

