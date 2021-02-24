Springfield police investigate 4 shots fired incidents on same day
Feb. 24—Springfield police are investigating four shots fired incidents that were reported throughout the day on Monday.
Two incidents were reported at residences on Woodward Avenue and East John Street, and two were reported to vehicles on Linden Avenue and West Hight Street, according to several Springfield police reports.
Woodward Avenue
Officers arrived just before midnight on Monday to the area of South Fountain and Glenwood avenues when they were flagged down by a man in front of a house in the 1700 block of Woodward Avenue that said a family member's house close to his was shot.
The man told officers he heard 10 shots from his house before looking out of his window and seeing a red vehicle driving in front of his family member's house.
"The passenger popped out of the window with what appeared to be a rifle or shot gun and shot 10 to 15 rounds at (the victim's) house," the report stated.
The victim told police an unknown man knocked on her door about 10 minutes before the shots were heard. She didn't answer the door but yelled out asking who it was with no response, the report stated.
"(The victim) stated that she then looked out of her window a few moments later and observed a male walking towards Glenwood Avenue, along with three other males in the alley behind her house," the report stated. "(The victim) heard 10 shots. She said that another five minutes went by when she heard another 10 to 15 shots."
Officers found a bullet hole to the victim's front door, a bullet fragment in the living room and in the wall, and one 9MM spent casing in the road.
East John Street
Officers arrived around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday to the 300 block of East John Street about a residence being struck by gunfire from the previous night.
When police arrived, they spoke with the reporting person who said around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, he was opening the back door when he heard gunshots and rounds striking the residence. He said he "ducked down to avoid this gunfire and went into the residence," the report stated.
Officers found multiple bullet holes in the back and inside of the residence, as well as damage to three doors, a chair and a PVC pipe in a utility room.
Linden Avenue
Officers arrived around 6:40 p.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Linden Avenue where they spoke to two people who said they were inside a house when they heard shots being fired.
"They looked outside and saw three suspects standing in the streets firing shots," the report stated.
Officers collected a total of 20 .223 caliber empty shell casing and 20 .40 caliber empty shell casings. They also found three damaged vehicles with bullet holes in front of a house in the 300 block of Catherine Street.
According to the report, a 2001 Cadillac DeVille had damage to the left rear tire, drivers side door and mirror; A 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix had damage to the left rear door; and a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze had damage to the front drivers side door and rear trunk.
West High Street
Officers arrived around 11:20 p.m. on Monday to the 1700 block of West High Street where they found two spent shell casings in the street and damage to a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that had three "fresh" bullet holes and one indentation in the roof.
Officers were unable to contact the car's owner who was not present at the time of the incident, the report stated.
No suspect information was available for any of the four shots fired incidents, and Springfield police continue their investigations.