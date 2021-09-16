Springfield police investigate after man shot in leg

Sep. 16—A man was shot in the leg Wednesday night in Springfield.

The shooting was reported just before 8:45 p.m. in the 100 block of West Grand Avenue, according to the Springfield Police Division.

The gunshot victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. Police said he was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where his condition was unknown.

No suspect information was available, and the shooting remained under investigation.