The Springfield Police Department is investigating the death of a Springfield woman Wednesday they've referred to as 'suspicious.'

SPD said they were called to a home in the 200 block of North Daniel Avenue at 8:17 a.m., where a woman was unresponsive. Responding officers and members of the Springfield Fire Department examined the woman and determined that she had died.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact SPD at (217) 788-8325 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield Police investigate 'suspicious circumstances' of woman's death