Springfield police investigate two robberies that took place on Sunday

May 26—The Springfield police division is investigating two alleged armed robberies that took place on Sunday, including one at the Dollar General on South Yellow Springs Street.

Police responded to a report of aggravated robbery at the Dollar General a little before 10 p.m., Sunday night. An employee reported that an unknown man walked up to the register and demanded that it be emptied.

The employee said the suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, a black hat and a blue mask, according to a copy of the incident report filed by the Springfield Police Division.

The suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded money from the register. Another employee reported that they walked over to the cash register and gave the suspect an unknown amount of money.

The suspect then put the money in his jacket and left the store, according to the incident report.

Earlier that day, police received a report of aggravated robbery in the 400 block of West Grand Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene at around 5:30 a.m., Sunday morning after three people reported that they were robbed outside of a home.

They stated that they were approaching their vehicle to go to work when they were approached by a male wearing all black who demanded wallets and keys to the vehicle.

One of the victims allegedly punched the suspect in the nose before the suspect pulled out a firearm and fired one round into the air. The suspect then took the wallets and the keys to the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Officers were able to locate vomit and blood in the street and also located a single shell casing.