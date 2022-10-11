Springfield police investigating 3 infant deaths in 7 days in ‘preventable’ circumstances

Three infants died in separate incidents over a seven day period in Springfield in what police have called “unexplained or unexpected” circumstances.

>>Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, three infants, ranging in age from a few weeks to a few months, died prompting separate police investigations, Sgt. James Byron told News Center 7 Tuesday.

“In this period of time, this is unusual. To have three in a seven day period is extremely unusual,” Byron said.

The children were not related and the deaths are not believed to be connected.

>>Riverside man facing over 100 sexual assault, child porn charges

“All of them were preventable. They are all being investigated as suspicious, based on the fact they were preventable,” Byron said.

“A couple of them stand out with suspicious characterizations are even higher. So our investigations are going to continue on all of them.”

Byron declined to elaborate on additional details relating to the circumstances surrounding the deaths, saying all the incidents are parts of active investigations.

The identities of the children have not been released, nor have the preliminary cause and manner of death in each case.

Byron added no charges have been filed in any of the cases and no arrests have been made. Any potential charges would be presented to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office and possibly to a grand jury.

Additional details were not available. News Center 7 is working to learn more and we’ll continue to update this story as details become available.