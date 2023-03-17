Springfield Police investigating death of 72-year-old woman as homicide

Springfield Police are investigating the Wednesday morning death of a woman as a homicide.

Police officials made the announcement in a press release Friday. Sara Pickford, SPD commander of criminal investigations, said that the Sangamon County Coroner's Office also was investigating.

Darlene O'Bryan, 72, lived in the 200 block of North Daniel Avenue and was discovered in her home just after 8 a.m. Coroner Jim Allmon said that an autopsy had been conducted Thursday with the cause of death still under investigation.

More:Springfield celebrates St. Patrick's Day with bagpipers, drummers, food and drink

SPD was called to the residence at 8:17 a.m. after O'Bryan was reported to be unresponsive. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case can contact SPD at (217) 788-8325 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield Police, Sangamon County coroner investigate homicide death