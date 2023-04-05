Springfield police investigating dollar store armed robbery

Apr. 4—Springfield police are searching for a male suspect reportedly involved in an armed robbery at a dollar store on Tuesday.

Police received a call of a robbery at the Dollar General in the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue before noon on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, and it's unclear how much was taken from the store, according to police.

A male suspect fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Police ask that those with information about this robbery can call 937-324-7685.