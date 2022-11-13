Springfield Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Nov. 13—Springfield police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened this morning.

The incident reportedly occurred just after 7:30 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station at 720 Selma Road, which is at the corner of Selma and East Street.

The unidentified victim was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, Springfield police said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) will be coming to the scene to investigate, police said.

A witness, who declined to give their name, said they saw a man laying in the middle of Selma Road. A baseball cap was visible in the middle of the road following the incident.

Shell casings are on the ground by the entrance to the station and near a police cruiser at the scene.

Traffic on Selma is shut down at East Street for two blocks in each direction. East Street is shut down, as well.

