Springfield police investigating physical altercation between Hinode worker, customer

Following a physical altercation with a customer at Hinode Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi, the involved employee has filed an incident report with the Springfield Police Department.

In a video posted to Facebook on Saturday, Feb. 12, employee Gavin Devic, 23, and a customer are seen getting into a physical altercation.

In the video, a customer reaches after Devic before wrapping his arms around Devic's neck. The two move through a doorway, out of frame as a group of customers get up from their seats to follow. Based on the video, the customer initiated the physical contact. He and his party were then asked to leave the restaurant.

The video made the rounds on social media, generating nearly 140,000 views on Facebook as of Friday.

Devic filed an incident report on Wednesday with the Springfield Police Department, which is now investigating the altercation as a possible assault. As of Friday, the case is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created this week by one of Devic's coworkers with a goal of raising $10,000 help "pay medical bills, legal fees and to help cover his bills while he is recovering from this incident."

The GoFundMe description states that Devic works three other jobs, besides Hinode, and is also working toward a bachelor's degree.

Goran Devic, Gavin's father, confirmed that his son suffered a head injury that resulted in him needing staples. Goran Devic declined to comment further on the incident, citing the advice of their attorney

Hinode has also declined to comment on the altercation, other than to say that an internal review was conducted and Devic is still employed at the restaurant.

