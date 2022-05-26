Springfield police investigating shooting on James Street

May 26—Springfield police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized Wednesday evening, officers said Thursday.

The Springfield Police Division responded to the 900 block of James Street around 6 p.m. on the call of a gunshot injury. When police arrived, they found a man on a porch with a wound to the right leg, according to an incident report.

Medics took the man to Springfield Regional Medical Center by ambulance, and he was later flown to Miami Valley Hospital, according to police.

Police reportedly found several 9mm casings lying in the street outside the residence where the man was located and in the yard next door, and several 5.56 casings lying in the front yard. Officers also found blood in the residence leading out to the front porch and bullet holes in the house and a neighboring house. Police believed that this suggests the man returned fire, according to the incident report.

The man's condition is unknown. The hospital confirmed on Thursday that the man is no longer listed as a patient.

No charges have been filed in connection to the shooting.