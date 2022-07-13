Springfield police investigating stolen car with possible explosives inside, Chestnut Expressway shut down

The Springfield Police Department, in conjunction with the Springfield Fire Department and the FBI, is investigating a stolen car with possible explosives inside that was left at the U.S. Post Office on Chestnut Expressway, according to police.

According to Lt. Steve Schwind with the Springfield Police Department, earlier today investigators were tipped off that a wanted person from Massachusetts might be coming through the Springfield area in a stolen car.

Schwind said that officers tracked the suspect to the post office on Chestnut Expressway and took him into custody.

Investigators were also tipped off that the suspect might have explosives inside his vehicle. As a precaution, Schwind said Chestnut Expressway from Campbell to Main avenues has been shut down and the post office was evacuated. Citizens are being asked to avoid the area.

The Springfield Fire Department’s bomb squad is on the scene and a robot is currently investigating the vehicle.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Chestnut Expressway shut down as police investigate stolen car with possible explosives inside