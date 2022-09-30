Springfield Police investigating suspicious death
Springfield police have opened an investigation into the death of a man Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.
John Hungerford, 78, was found dead by police at 2748 Hilltop Avenue.
The circumstances were deemed suspicious by police and being investigated as a homicide, the release said.
No charges have been filed and no information on a possible suspect has been release.
If you have information about the death, police ask you to call 937-324-7716.