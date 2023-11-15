Springfield Police investigating thefts at Lanphier High School construction site

The Springfield Police Department is investigating a series of burglaries and thefts at the Lanphier High School construction site.

Three people in two weeks have been arrested in connection with the crimes after being discovered at the site late at night.

SPD said that on Nov. 7 at 12:36 a.m., they arrested Ronald C. Harris, 55, and Manuel Rios, 56, both of Springfield, after reports of robberies and thefts at the site. The pair were found on the third floor of the soon-to-be-completed Lober-Nika Gym, with Harris arrested on burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and obstructing justice charges. Rios was arrested on burglary charges. The men were released from the Sangamon County Jail the next day.

On Nov. 12 at 10:10 p.m., according to SPD, officers were patrolling the site when they again found Harris along with Lee A. Clark, 58, of Springfield rummaging through tools. Both were arrested and charged with burglary, theft, and criminal trespassing and were taken to the Sangamon County Jail.

Each appeared in Sangamon County Circuit Court Tuesday, with the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office being granted a motion for pre-trial detention for Harris. A preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. SPD said Harris had been arrested 12 times in the last six months on charges ranging from retail theft to burglary to possession of controlled substances.

Clark was released Tuesday following his appearance in court. However, he cannot have any contact with Lanphier. A preliminary hearing has been set for Dec. 7 at 9 a.m.

Rios pled guilty to misdemeanor charges on Nov. 8 and was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge and four days in jail with credit for time served.

SPD continues to investigate the incidents. Anyone with information can contact SPD at (217) 788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County CrimeStoppers at (217) 788-8427.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Thefts at Lanphier construction site under investigation by SPD