Springfield Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in Saturday homicide

The Springfield Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Jacob Hodgkins, who is a suspect in the murder of his wife, Ada Hodgkins, police say.

Jacob Hodgkins should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the police department.

On May 28, at approximately 10:25 p.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to 2652 S. Glenview Ave. to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Ada Hodgkins had been shot, according to the press release. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died from her injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield PD issues arrest warrant for homicide suspect