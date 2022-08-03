Springfield police issue warning about recent uptick in ATV, recreational vehicle thefts

Springfield Police Division investigators are warning the community about a recent uptick in ATV and recreational vehicle thefts.

Police have taken several reports of stolen ATVs and recreational vehicles within the city, according to police.

“Thieves are taking the vehicles from sheds, yards and carports” police said. “Those who own ATVs and recreational vehicles should take extra precautions in securing their property at this time.”

Owners are encouraged to take photos of their property, and record the make, model and VIN number of the vehicle in case of theft.

SPD investigators said that the suspects are described as young males. Anyone who has surveillance video of one of these thefts is urged to come forward.

Police are asking anyone with information about the thefts to contact Sgt. Dan Harris at 937-328-3430 or at dharris@springfieldohio.gov.




























