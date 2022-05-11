Springfield police looking for information on suspect in carjacking outside Kum & Go

A dark blue Chevy Impala was stolen from a Kum & Go on April 30. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or the driver should contact SPD.

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a carjacking suspect who they say stole a car on April 30.

According to a news release from the police department, the incident happened outside of the Kum & Go at 2161 E. Republic Road. A white man with blonde hair and a beard stole a dark blue 2011 Chevy Impala from the parking lot.

The vehicle had the Missouri license plate GE2D3G, but police think it could have been removed at this point. However, stickers on the rear window are believed to be there still. Police also note that there is a large dent on the rear door on the driver's side.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle or the suspect is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Springfield police are searching for this man in connection with a carjacking on April 30.

