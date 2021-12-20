Springfield police looking for Nixa man who allegedly shot at officer

Talon Williams

Springfield police are looking for 29-year-old Talon J. Williams of Nixa after he allegedly shot at an officer when they stopped his car.

Williams, who has previously been convicted of domestic assault and has a warrant out for failing to appear at a hearing on stealing charges, was stopped by an officer around the 1400-block of Kansas Expressway early Monday morning.

According to officials, Williams allegedly shot at the officer that stopped his car and the officer returned fire. Williams fled the scene and the officer was not injured, police

His vehicle has been recovered but Williams is "still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous."

Springfield Police are asking that anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts contact 911 immediately.

This is a developing story.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Nixa man allegedly shot at Springfield police during vehicle stop