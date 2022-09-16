Springfield police looking for suspect in deadly Friday morning shooting

Robert S. Parmley Jr.

The Springfield Police Department is looking for information on a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old Springfield man Friday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Springfield police officers responded to an alley in the 1800 block of North Lyon Avenue to investigate a shooting. When they arrived they found a man inside a car with apparent gunshot wounds. That man was pronounced dead at the scene, and was later identified as Charles Tart, 52 of Springfield.

During the initial investigation, police say they identified a suspect, Robert Parmley Jr., 40 of Springfield. A news release from the department says Parmley fled the scene following the shooting in a silver 2006 Ford Expedition with Missouri license plate reading TJ2G1L.

Springfield police said Friday they are searching for this vehicle in connection with a fatal shooting.

As of Friday afternoon, his location was unknown.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Parmley. If anyone has information on Parmley's whereabouts, they are being asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or leave an anonymous tip at 417-869-8477.

Parmley should be considered armed and dangerous and is a potential threat to the community, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Tart's death marks the 14th homicide in Springfield this year.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

