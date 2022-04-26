Springfield police looking for vehicle involved in deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash

Springfield police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that took place early Tuesday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Division Street and Kansas Expressway, a silver SUV heading northbound veered toward the median at the center of a road where a pedestrian was waiting to cross the street.

According to investigators, the SUV drove over the median and struck the victim before fleeing west on Division.

The victim died as a result of the injuries. Police have not yet released the victim's name.

Police are looking for any information on this incident and the driver of the vehicle in question, adding that the silver SUV could have damage to its front end.

Those with any information should contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield pedestrian killed in hit-and-run; police seek vehicle