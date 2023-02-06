Springfield police say man was struck by car after argument with girlfriend

Feb. 5—A man is injured after being hit by a car in Springfield Saturday night.

Crews were sent to the intersection of Rice Street and Tibbetts Avenue at 11:11 p.m. on reports of a man being struck by a vehicle and was laying in the roadway, according to Springfield Police Division.

Officers arrived and made contact with the victim and witnesses at the scene, police said. The suspect is a woman — the victim's girlfriend and mother of their children, according to Springfield police.

The victim and the woman were arguing in a 2009 Chevy Tahoe and when the victim stepped out of the vehicle, he asked someone to help him remove her from the car.

The woman climbed into the driver's seat and drove off, striking the victim, police said. Witnesses saw the car drive off from the scene and run a stop sign, then flea the area, the police report states.

The vehicle was stopped at North Limestone Street and East Fifth Street by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Emergency services were also called, police said.

The extent of the injuries is not known.

The suspect was arrested, according to police. The incident remains under investigation.

.