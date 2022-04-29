Springfield police officer facing 2nd DUI charge in 3 years

Apr. 29—A Springfield police officer was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated for the second time in three years on Saturday.

Joseph Robinson, 40, of Springfield, was previously charged in 2019.

In the latest arrest, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper pulled Robinson over around 1:45 a.m. in the area of McCreight Avenue and East Limestone Street, according to court records.

He was in his personal vehicle and there were two passengers, records show. He was arrested without incident and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence (OVI) and driving left of center.

"Officer Robinson is currently on administrative leave and the agency will be conducting an internal investigation regarding this matter," said Springfield Division Police Chief Lee Graf.

After Robinson was pulled over, troopers noticed his speech was slurred, his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and he had a strong odor of alcohol, according to the records. The trooper asked Robinson if he was willing to perform field sobriety test, but he refused.

Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in the Clark County Municipal Court.

In 2019, Robinson was also charged with an OVI after a deputy observed him failing to stop at a traffic light at the intersection of North Street and Fountain Avenue. He pleaded guilty to having physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, which is a lesser charge than an OVI.