Springfield police officer placed on leave after 'racist' social media posts discovered

Ken Scarlette

A Springfield police officer has been placed on unpaid leave after allegedly posting "racist" social media posts.

“The Springfield Police Department was made aware of comments reportedly posted to social media by an officer using a personal profile," Police Chief Ken Scarlette said in a statement Friday afternoon. "Upon receiving this information, the Department immediately launched an internal investigation."

More: 52-year-old man arrested in courtroom disturbance allegedly bit correctional officer

Authorities did not identify the officer nor divulge specifics of the comments or how they were discovered but said the officer has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and his police powers removed.

Scarlette's statement went on to say the department "does not condone the use of racist comments by any of our officers, at any time. Statements like this erode civilian trust and confidence in our department and are not tolerated. The views allegedly expressed by the officer do not align with our oath, or the mission and philosophy of the Springfield Police Department and in no way reflect the views of the over 200 officers within our department."

A statement from the Police Benevolent & Protective Association Unit 5 said the union "disavows and condemns bigotry and bias against any group of people. Further, the PBPA wants to be an active partner in healing the rifts that exist between law enforcement and the people we serve, and we pledge to work with members of our community to realize those goals."

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield police place officer on leave after 'racist' posts found