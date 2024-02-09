This new Springfield police program will offer free repair vouchers during traffic stops

There's welcome news for anyone who's ever been hit with a municipal fine for a broken taillight, on top of the cost of repairs. Starting this spring, instead of ticketing drivers for mechanical violations, such as a burned out light bulb or malfunctioning turn signal, police officers in Springfield will have the option to issue vouchers to cover the costs of the repairs.

The Springfield Police Department announced the program on Friday. It's a partnership with Lights On!, an initiative out of Minnesota that was founded after the death of Philando Castile, who was shot during a traffic stop related to a broken taillight.

Police Chief Paul Williams said the program will help alleviate both the stress and financial burden that an auto repair, a traffic stop and a fine can bring. The vouchers handed out by officers for light-related issues will give drivers two weeks to get repairs for up to $250 at a participating auto shop.

"Fostering positive relationships with the community has always been a focus of the Springfield Police Department," he said. "This new partnership with Lights On! is another avenue to positively engage with and help the people that we serve."

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams speaks about the new partnership with Lights On! at a news briefing at the Greene County Public Safety Center on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. The new program will give officers the option to issue vouchers for free light-related repairs.

A community effort

The program is largely possible because of community support and donations. Local fundraising efforts were kicked off by the Springfield NAACP with a $2,500 donation.

Springfield NAACP President Kai Sutton said having been in a situation herself where she had to choose between an auto repair and groceries, she sees the impact this program could have on the community.

"The NAACP is proud to support this effort to facilitate more positive, restorative interactions between our police officers and the community," she said.

But the program also requires buy-in from local auto centers. Full-service auto repair shops, both small local businesses and larger franchises, can sign up to be an accredited Lights On! service location at www.LightsOnUS.org/auto-shops. Sherman Patterson, vice president of Lights On!, said auto shops tend to be reimbursed within three weeks.

He said a member from Lights On! will contact those interested in signing up to sign an agreement that ensure rates at which shops would be reimbursed.

Williams said an exact launch date won't be certain until auto shops have signed on. While they would like to get the program underway as soon as possible, right now, they are aiming for April 1.

More: With 61 open jobs, Springfield Police Department is recruiting in new ways and paying more

Opportunity for positive interaction

The shift to vouchers is one that Patterson said has the power to transform police interactions from an anxiety-inducing encounter to a positive connection.

"You never know what a person is going through, because one voucher makes a difference that creates change," he said.

Williams said officers will still have discretion during the traffic stops, whether that means issuing a warning, ticket or voucher. Vouchers will not be tracked so those who fail to redeem them within two weeks will not receive a ticket later on. Those who may get stopped a second time before redeeming the voucher would get a pass.

"Officers are an empathetic group that, they don't want to write that ticket," he said. "This will give them something to ... now provide something positive to resolve the situation so that they [the drivers] don't go through that again."

The program checks several boxes, improving road and driver safety, police community interactions and providing support for drivers who may be struggling. Williams said in order to sustain the program long-term, community support will be essential. SPD is the second law enforcement agency to partner with Lights On! in Missouri after St. Charles City Police Department.

Those interested in learning more about and supporting Lights On! can visit www.LightsOnUS.org.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Contact her with tips at mmieze@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield police program will offer repair vouchers instead of fines