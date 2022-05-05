Springfield police raid house on Vine Street

May 5—A police raid is underway at a house in the 400 block of Vine Street.

Springfield Police Division officers and detectives are carrying out evidence collection bags as they go in and out of the two-story house.

In front, there are 12 police vehicles, including an evidence collection unit and two other marked cruisers.

Police have not confirmed whether the raid is connected to the mass shooting Sunday on Clifton Avenue that killed one woman, identified as 23-year-old De'Arion Welliford of Springfield, and injured two men and two women, all between 19 and 24.

We will update this report as we learn new information.