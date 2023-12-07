Springfield Police releases body cam footage of Juvenile Detention Center shooting

Springfield Police released body cam footage Thursday from the Sept. 30 shooting of a teenager at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center on South Dirksen Parkway.

The six-and-a-half-minute video also contained surveillance video and audio of 911 tapes from the evening that culminated with an SPD officer shooting Camren Darden, 17. Darden was a detainee at the center and was attempting to exit with a 16-year-old female hostage.

He died from the injuries after he was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital.

SPD Chief Ken Scarlette said the intention of releasing the video was to be transparent with the public and "to provide greater insight into the active shooter inside the center as well as the heroic actions of the officers."

Officer Brian Riebeling, an 11 1/2-year SPD veteran, and Chance Taylor, an officer in training, were the first to respond to the detention center's 911 call. Taylor has returned to a SPD training program. Riebeling, the only officer who fired shots, remains on restricted duty but is assisting the Springfield Training Academy in a new K-9 class, according to Scarlette.

Scarlette said Darden's family was shown the video with Illinois State Police, who continue to investigate the case. A member of Darden's family confirmed they had seen the video before Thursday's release.

Sangamon County State's Attorney John Milhiser, said his predecessor, Dan Wright, determined that the officer's action was "a justified use of force based on the law and the facts of this case."

Sangamon County Juvenile Center

That means, he said, neither officer will be subject to charges.

Shooting timeline

7:45 p.m.: A 911 call is placed to Sangamon County Dispatch from the control room operator at the Juvenile Detention Center. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette said gunfire can be heard on the call.

7:48 p.m.: Two minutes and thirty-nine seconds after the initial 911 call, SPD officers arrived at the JDC. Camren Marcelis Darden, a 17-year-old detainee from Springfield, was about halfway out the front entrance to the building when officers encountered him. Darden is hit with seven rounds initially and at least one other shot.

9:41 p.m.: After being transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital, Darden is pronounced dead.

Oct. 1-2: Citing security concerns and the ongoing Illinois State Police investigation, eight detainees from the JDC were taken to an unnamed but similar facility. There was no timetable for their return to JDC.

Dec. 6: Springfield Police release body cam footage of the shooting.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield Police releases video of September shooting of juvenile