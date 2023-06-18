Springfield Police respond to shooting outside of White Oaks Mall

White Oaks Mall in Springfield

Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of White Oaks Mall Saturday afternoon.

Police initially responded to a report of shots fired at the mall, near Dick's Sporting Goods.

Upon arrival just after 3 p.m., officers located evidence suggesting the shooting took place outside the mall.

There was no active threat at the mall, said SPD Commander Sara Pickford.

SPD did get word of a 23-year-old male seeking treatment for gunshot wounds at HSHS St. John's Hospital after responding to the mall incident. The man's injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call the SPD at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

This story will be updated.

