Springfield Police, Sangamon County coroner investigating the death of 56-year-old man

The Sangamon County Coroner's Office and the Springfield Police Department are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man Saturday afternoon.

In a statement released Monday, the coroner's office said the man was found inside a semi-truck in a parking lot along the 2500 block of North Dirksen Parkway at 4:40 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy conducted Monday showed no signs of injury or trauma, with the final cause of death awaiting a toxicology screen and further studies.

The identity of the man was awaiting family notification.

