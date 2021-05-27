Springfield police seek 2 men indicted for violent felonies, weapons offenses

May 27—The Springfield Police Division is asking for help finding two men who were indicted for violent felonies and weapons offenses.

The two suspects are Elijah A. Cuffie, 19, and Davon L. Hunt, 21. Both of them are at large, according to a release from the city of Springfield.

Cuffie is 6 feet tall, weights 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Cuffie has active indictments for aggravated robbery, discharging a firearm and several firearm offenses.

Hunt is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has active indictments for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, discharging a firearm and several firearm offenses, the release said.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the release said.

Anyone with any information of their whereabouts should contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7680 or 937-324-7716, or call 911.