Springfield police seek clues from public after crash turns into shooting investigation

One man is dead and another is being treated for a non-life threatening gun shot wound after Springfield police responded to a Saturday car crash on Memorial Boulevard Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 1100 Memorial Boulevard at 2:47 a.m. They found a man who appeared to have been shot in the chest, according to a press release.

The man was taken by Robertson County EMS to TriStar Northcrest Medical Center, where he died, authorities said.

Through the course of the investigation, officers learned that a second man had been treated at Northcrest for a non life threatening gunshot wound to the arm, the release noted.

Investigators believe both gunshot victims are connected, the release said, and that the shooting happened in the parking lot of Sweetie's Hookah Bar & Lounge, 313 Memorial Blvd in Springfield.

The police department is asking anyone with information to come forward and call Lt. Charles Bogle at 615-384-8422.

